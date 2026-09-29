September 29, 2026
Local News

City Utilities Deputy Director Matt Land dies after brief illness

by WOWO News0
(Supplied by/ City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — City Utilities is mourning the death of Deputy Director Matt Land, who died following a brief and unexpected illness.

According to an announcement released Sept. 29, Land spent 18 years as the utility’s Deputy Director of Policy and Operations and was a longtime member of the City Utilities leadership team.

City Utilities Director Kumar Menon said Land was committed to public service and cared deeply about customers, employees and the Fort Wayne community.

During his career, Land worked to improve consistency and fairness in utility processes, expand employee education and cross-training and provide customers with more ways to interact with City Utilities.

He also worked with business and community leaders on issues including housing and neighborhood development and environmental stewardship.

City Utilities said Land was also focused on employee training, professional development and improving the workplace.

Menon said Land’s death is deeply felt throughout City Utilities and offered condolences to his family and those who knew him.

Related posts

Fallen Firefighter to Be Remembered

Dean Jackson

Worker Struck, Killed by Train

Dean Jackson

UPDATE: Power Restored in Whitley County

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.