City Utilities Deputy Director Matt Land dies after brief illness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — City Utilities is mourning the death of Deputy Director Matt Land, who died following a brief and unexpected illness.

According to an announcement released Sept. 29, Land spent 18 years as the utility’s Deputy Director of Policy and Operations and was a longtime member of the City Utilities leadership team.

City Utilities Director Kumar Menon said Land was committed to public service and cared deeply about customers, employees and the Fort Wayne community.

During his career, Land worked to improve consistency and fairness in utility processes, expand employee education and cross-training and provide customers with more ways to interact with City Utilities.

He also worked with business and community leaders on issues including housing and neighborhood development and environmental stewardship.

City Utilities said Land was also focused on employee training, professional development and improving the workplace.

Menon said Land’s death is deeply felt throughout City Utilities and offered condolences to his family and those who knew him.