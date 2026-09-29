Ohio State, Google partner to expand artificial intelligence research and education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio State University and Google are partnering to expand the use of artificial intelligence in research, education and campus operations.

The partnership will establish an AI-focused space in Ohio State’s Innovation District and give researchers access to more than 200 AI models, AI-optimized supercomputing systems and technology from Google DeepMind.

The university says researchers will be able to use tools including AlphaFold, Google Earth Engine and AlphaEvolve to support research in areas such as biomedical engineering, earth sciences and the humanities.

Ohio State also plans to give select students, faculty and staff access to Google Workspace for Education and Gemini Enterprise.

Students will also have access to a new 24-hour virtual assistant powered by Google Cloud’s AI. The university says the assistant will help with academic advising, registrar services and career planning.

The partnership includes a student research ambassador program that will allow Ohio State students to work with Google teams and gain hands-on industry experience.

Google and Ohio State will also collaborate on campus operations, including intelligent campus infrastructure and cybersecurity automation.

The university says the partnership is intended to accelerate scientific research while expanding access to AI tools and training across campus.