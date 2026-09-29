Bluffton homeowners can apply for home repair grants starting Oct. 5

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Bluffton homeowners will soon be able to apply for grants to help pay for repairs and improvements to their homes.

The City of Bluffton received $350,000 through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Community Development Block Grant program for its Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program.

Eligible repairs can include roof work, heating and cooling repairs or replacement, water heater repairs or replacement, some electrical and lighting upgrades, and certain accessibility modifications.

The maximum grant is $25,000 per eligible household.

Applications will be available beginning Oct. 5 and must be submitted by Nov. 5. Applications and additional program information will be available through the City of Bluffton website.

Applications can be dropped off at Bluffton City Hall or mailed to Dave Gee, Region 3A, at 217 Fairview Blvd., Kendallville, IN 46755.

Residents who submitted an OOR application earlier this year do not need to submit another one. They are encouraged to call 260-347-4714 to confirm their information was received and determine whether additional paperwork is needed.

Residents who need help with the application process can also call 260-347-4714 or the Bluffton Mayor’s Office at 260-824-1520.

Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee. Submitting an application does not guarantee selection or funding.