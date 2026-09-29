Fort Wayne Zoo lioness Ina receiving specialized care for kidney disease

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Zoo officials say Ina, the zoo’s 19-year-old lioness, is receiving specialized care as her chronic kidney disease progresses.

Ina was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in June 2025 after years of voluntary training allowed the zoo’s Animal Health Team to perform medical checks and blood work.

The zoo says the condition affects the kidneys’ ability to filter toxins and conserve water. Ina is considered a geriatric lion and has already surpassed the average 15-year lifespan of lions in the wild.

Her current treatment includes monthly voluntary blood draws, blood pressure checks every other week, medications as needed and weekly fluids administered under the skin.

Animal care staff are also providing additional hydration through ice treats, extra water and a diluted milk mixture. Ina also has all-day access to her indoor space, where she has access to colder, fresh water.

Zoo veterinarian Dr. Caitlin Hemby said Ina’s disease has progressed in recent months and is approaching end-stage disease, although she is currently doing well clinically.

The zoo says Ina’s training has been important to her ongoing medical care and allows staff to continue monitoring and treating her with less stress.

Ina arrived at the Fort Wayne Zoo in 2008. Zoo officials say she has connected with more than 10 million guests during her time in Fort Wayne.

As her condition progresses, the zoo says its focus will remain on maintaining Ina’s quality of life and keeping her comfortable.