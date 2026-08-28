Fort Wayne Trails to Hold Ribbon-Cutting for New Shoaff Road Trailhead Pavilion

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Trails will hold a ribbon-cutting Sunday for a new pavilion at the Shoaff Road Trailhead.

The ceremony will be held August 30 at 2 p.m. near 17522 Kell Road in Huntertown, at the intersection of Kell Road and W. Shoaff Road.

The new pavilion was made possible through a donation from Butch Bauer and his son, Eric Bauer.

The pavilion includes benches and tables, including a wheelchair-accessible picnic table. It also features a bike repair station and pump for trail users.

Bauer said he was pleased to support the project, which is dedicated to his son and wife. He said the trails are an important community asset and he looks forward to seeing people use the pavilion while enjoying the trail system.

Fort Wayne Trails Executive Director Kent Castleman said private donors have played an important role in developing the local trail system and providing amenities like the new pavilion.

Fort Wayne Trails was created in 2011 and advocates for a connected, multipurpose trail system throughout Allen County. The organization says there are currently more than 164 miles of trails in the community.

The public is invited to attend Sunday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.