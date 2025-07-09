Four Former TinCaps Named to 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Max Fried, MacKenzie Gore, Andrés Muñoz, and Fernando Tatis Jr. are four of the former Fort Wayne TinCaps selected to go to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX) at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.

Accumulating his third All-Star selection, Fried leads Major League Baseball with 11 wins, and has an MLB 5th-best 2.27 ERA amongst qualifiers, while being tied for the lead with 19 starts.

The current New York Yankees southpaw made 25 starts for Fort Wayne across two seasons, striking out 102 batters.

Fifth in the majors in strikeouts with 131, Gore is having a breakout campaign in 2025. His first All-Star selection, the Washington Nationals ace struck out a historic 13 batters on Opening Day. He has five starts this season with nine or more strikeouts.

Gore participated in the 2019 MLB All-Star Futures Game just a year after his final start with the TinCaps before being a part of the Juan Soto trade in 2022.

Making his second consecutive appearance, Muñoz has quickly become one of the best relief pitchers in Major League Baseball. Muñoz’s 1.06 ERA through 35 appearances is the best in the American League amongst arms of at least 30 innings pitched. His 21 saves rank fifth in the AL, with 17 of those coming in Seattle’s first 29 wins of the season.

In 2024, six former TinCaps were named to the All-Star Game, with four appearing in the Midsummer Classic at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Since Fort Wayne’s MiLB franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 234 former players have gone on to appear in Major League Baseball. Ryan Bergert (2022-23), Tirso Ornelas (2018, ‘21), Omar Cruz (2019), Robert Hassell III (2021-22), David Morgan (2023-24), and Bradgley Rodriguez (2024) have made their MLB debuts this season.