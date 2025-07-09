Fort Wayne City Council Calls on Police

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne City Council emphasized Tuesday that the community needs to cooperate as they discuss recent youth violence after an unidentified 16-year-old was shot and killed in downtown Fort Wayne. Three others were injured, ranging in age from 15-18. The 16-year-old is facing a murder charge, along with 18-year-old Ni’Shawn Jackson is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting. This shooting adds to the count of several teen-related shootings over the past year.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said to The Journal Gazette, parents, mentors, elected officials, and all citizens need to work together to reduce violence, particularly among youth. “We’re all upset by what has been going on downtown,” he said. “We have outstanding law enforcement. Many of them are here tonight, and together we got to really sit down and put our heads together on this problem.”

During public comment, a few community members asked what was going to be done about the increasingly overwhelming amount of violence in the community. Phil Gibson of Building Kings Mentoring Group, a non-profit geared towards changing the mindset of male youth, has said the organization wants to help.

Councilwoman Rohli Booker, D-6th, thanked the organization and others similar to it and stated the issue needs more than the City Council; it will require a community effort. She said having conversations with people in her district has shown that violence among youth has become an increasingly large concern.

Earlier curfews have been suggested, but are restricted by Indiana State Law. Curfew violations occur when a 15,16, or 17-year-old is in a public place between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to city code. Curfew is also violated when children 15 and younger are in a public place after 11 p.m. or before 5 a.m. on any day. The code also states that law enforcement can detain a child because of a curfew violation if they determine that there is no legal defense to the violation. The city curfew matches the hours set by the state. State code allows local municipalities to increase the range by up to two hours.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mayor Sharon Tucker stated that violence will not be tolerated, and she has not been communicating with Fort Wayne Police Chief Scott Caudill and is working to k, keep the downtown area safe. She and Caudill have encouraged caregivers to be aware of their children and to be aware of where their children are at all times.

Caudill said on Monday that the Downtown Patrol District has assigned additional officers this summer.