Alvarez’s extra-time goal sends Argentina past Switzerland and into World Cup semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WOWO): Argentina is heading back to the World Cup semifinals after a dramatic extra-time victory over Switzerland.

Julián Alvarez scored from long range in the 112th minute to break a 1-1 tie, and Lautaro Martínez added a late goal to secure a 3-1 win for the defending champions.

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for Argentina in the first half, finishing off a corner kick from Lionel Messi. Switzerland responded in the second half when Dan Ndoye scored to even the match.

The game took a controversial turn after a video review overturned a yellow card against Argentina’s Leandro Paredes. Instead, Switzerland’s Breel Embolo was shown a second yellow card, leaving Switzerland with 10 players for the remainder of the match.

Argentina held on through extra time and advanced to face England in the semifinals Wednesday in Atlanta.

The win keeps Messi’s pursuit of a second World Cup title alive, though his nine-game scoring streak in the tournament came to an end