September 1, 2026
Local News

FWPD Seeks Community Input Through Public Branding Survey

by WOWO News0
a police car parked on the side of the road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking residents to share their opinions through a new community survey.

The survey is available through Engage Fort Wayne and is designed to help FWPD understand how the department is currently viewed by the community.

Questions cover topics including trust, transparency, professionalism, community engagement, public-safety priorities and how residents prefer to receive information from the department.

FWPD Chief Paul Smith says the feedback will help the department identify what the community values, where it is meeting expectations and where there are opportunities to improve.

Responses will be used to establish a baseline for the department’s future branding and communications efforts. The survey is voluntary, and responses will be reviewed in aggregate.

Fort Wayne residents can participate through the Engage Fort Wayne website.

The survey will remain open through September 30.

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