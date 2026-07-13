Gen Z Replacing Traditional Meals With Snacks, New Survey Shows

The Lead Off

A new survey suggests Gen Z adults are snacking far more often than older generations, with some replacing traditional meals with quick bites.

Researchers found Gen Z respondents reported eating an average of 81 snacks a month, nearly double the rate reported by baby boomers.

Experts say the issue is less about snacking itself and more about whether those snacks provide enough nutrition.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) A new survey suggests younger adults are changing the way they eat, with Gen Z respondents reporting significantly more snacking than older generations and many using snacks as replacements for traditional meals.

The survey of 2,000 adults, commissioned by European Mushrooms and reported by SWNS, found Gen Z participants averaged 81 snacks per month, compared with 45 snacks per month among baby boomers.

Snacks replacing traditional meals

Researchers said the findings reflect a broader shift in eating habits, with convenience playing a larger role in how people consume food.

The survey found 41% of Gen Z respondents said they prefer snacks over full meals, compared with 31% of all respondents.

Food policy expert Darin Detwiler said younger adults are increasingly changing the definition of what counts as a meal.

“The bigger story is that the definition of a ‘meal’ has changed,” Detwiler said.

Detwiler said items such as protein bars, smoothies, frozen meals and packaged foods are increasingly being used as meal replacements instead of occasional snacks.

Experts point to convenience and schedules

Detwiler said busy schedules, financial pressures and demand for quick food options are contributing to the trend.

“The real question is not whether Gen Z snacks more,” Detwiler said. “The better question is whether those snacks are adding nutrition or replacing nutrition.”

Researchers said many consumers are choosing snacks because they are easy to access and fit into their daily routines.

Some snacks linked to energy crashes

The survey found many respondents regularly consume foods such as chips, cookies and chocolate.

Eight in 10 people surveyed said they eat those types of snacks every week.

Among participants who reported negative effects after snacking, 91% said they experienced an energy crash.

Researchers found the average time for that crash was 3:06 p.m., with tiredness, boredom and low energy among the most common reasons people reached for another snack.

Dietitians recommend smarter choices

Carrie Ruxton, a dietitian based in England, said choosing healthier snacks can help prevent afternoon fatigue and provide important nutrients.

“Timing snacks properly can help prevent energy crashes and boost essential nutrients,” Ruxton said.

Ruxton said blood sugar levels naturally decline several hours after eating, which can contribute to tiredness, difficulty concentrating and reduced energy.

“Snacking cleverly can help stabilize energy and prevent those dips,” Ruxton said.

Survey shows demand for healthier options

Despite frequent snacking habits, researchers found many people said they would prefer healthier choices.

More than one-third of respondents said having snacks to look forward to during the day gives them something to anticipate.

Experts said the goal is not necessarily eliminating snacks, but choosing options that provide longer-lasting energy and nutritional value.

Next steps

Researchers and nutrition experts say changing eating patterns will continue to be studied as younger generations reshape traditional meal habits. Experts recommend focusing on balanced food choices and ensuring snacks provide meaningful nutrition rather than replacing complete meals.

The Takeaway