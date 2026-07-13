Gen Z Snacking Surge: Study Finds Young Adults Replacing Meals With Snacks

The Lead Off

A survey of 2,000 adults found Gen Z consumes an average of 81 snacks per month—nearly twice the 45 reported by baby boomers.

Forty-one percent of Gen Z respondents said they prefer snacks over traditional meals, compared with 31% of respondents overall.

Nutrition experts say convenience is reshaping eating habits, but healthier snack choices may help reduce afternoon fatigue and improve nutrition.

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) A new survey suggests Gen Z adults are snacking significantly more often than older generations, with many replacing traditional meals with packaged foods and quick snacks. Nutrition experts say the trend reflects changing lifestyles but warn that poor snack choices may contribute to energy crashes and reduced nutrition.

Survey highlights generational eating habits

The findings come from a survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by European Mushrooms and reported by news agency SWNS. Researchers found younger adults snack considerably more frequently than older generations, with Gen Z reporting the highest monthly average.

The survey also found that more than four in 10 Gen Z respondents said they now prefer eating snacks instead of traditional breakfast, lunch or dinner. More than one-third said having snacks available throughout the day gives them something to look forward to.

Convenience reshaping meal patterns

California-based food policy expert and author Darin Detwiler, who was not involved with the research, said the results point to broader changes in how younger adults approach eating.

“The bigger story is that the definition of a ‘meal’ has changed,” Detwiler told Fox News Digital.

According to Detwiler, many younger consumers no longer structure their day around three traditional meals. Instead, protein bars, smoothies, frozen meals and packaged foods increasingly serve as meal replacements.

He said busy schedules, financial pressures and the demand for quick, ready-to-eat foods are among the primary reasons driving those changes.

“The real question is not whether Gen Z snacks more,” Detwiler said. “The better question is whether those snacks are adding nutrition or replacing nutrition.”

Snack choices often lack nutrition

Researchers found that many participants regularly choose foods such as:

Chips

Cookies

Chocolate

Eight in 10 respondents reported eating those types of snacks each week.

Many participants also said they experienced negative physical effects after snacking, including sluggishness, bloating and fatigue. Among respondents who noticed those symptoms, 91% said they experienced an energy crash afterward.

The survey found the average afternoon energy slump occurred at approximately 3:06 p.m., with tiredness, boredom and low energy ranking among the most common reasons participants reached for another snack.

Dietitian recommends healthier alternatives

England-based dietitian Carrie Ruxton said the findings do not suggest people should stop snacking altogether. Instead, she said choosing more nutritious options may help stabilize energy levels throughout the day.

“Timing snacks properly can help prevent energy crashes and boost essential nutrients,” Ruxton told SWNS.

Ruxton said blood sugar levels naturally decline several hours after eating, which can contribute to fatigue, brain fog and difficulty concentrating.

“Snacking cleverly can help stabilize energy and prevent those dips,” she said.

She added that selecting snacks with greater nutritional value may provide longer-lasting energy while helping reduce the afternoon slump many survey participants reported.

What comes next

While the survey reflects self-reported eating habits rather than clinical health outcomes, nutrition experts say the findings highlight changing dietary patterns among younger adults. Researchers and health professionals continue encouraging consumers to focus on nutrient-rich snack choices as meal routines evolve.

The Takeaway