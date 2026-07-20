General Mills recalls more than 735,000 Pillsbury rolls over possible glass contamination

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WOWO) — General Mills is recalling more than 735,000 Pillsbury frozen bread rolls after concerns that some products may contain pieces of glass, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects select Pillsbury Hard Roll Dough and Kaiser Roll Dough products. The FDA classified the recall as Class II, meaning consumption of the affected products could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.

The recalled products include:

Pillsbury Hard Roll Dough — 3,080 cases, with 180 rolls per case “Better if Used by” dates: Oct. 12, 2026, and Oct. 13, 2026 Lot numbers: 11JUN6JL and 12JUN6JL

— 3,080 cases, with 180 rolls per case Pillsbury Kaiser Roll Dough — 1,260 cases, with 144 rolls per case “Better if Used by” date: Oct. 13, 2026 Lot number: 12JUN6JL

— 1,260 cases, with 144 rolls per case

The recalled products account for approximately 735,840 rolls distributed to retailers in 19 states, including Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

Consumers who purchased the affected products should check the package information and avoid eating any products that match the recall details. General Mills has not reported any injuries associated with the recall.

The recall is among several recent food and consumer product safety alerts involving potential contamination or injury risks.