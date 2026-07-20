FEMA to survey storm damage in Elkhart County after June tornado

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — Federal officials are preparing to assess storm damage in Elkhart County following severe weather in June, including an EF-2 tornado that caused widespread damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct door-to-door assessments in Elkhart and eight other Indiana counties to help determine whether the state should seek a federal disaster declaration according to WNDU.

Gov. Mike Braun said the evaluations will help officials measure the extent of the damage and determine what additional assistance may be needed.

The assessments will also include Porter and Lake counties in northwest Indiana. The June storms damaged hundreds of homes across the region, including several that were destroyed.