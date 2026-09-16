Gov. Braun assesses storm recovery efforts in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun visited Anderson Tuesday to assess storm recovery efforts and meet with families affected by the disaster, as well as local leaders.

Braun traveled along Milton Avenue to Alexandria Pike, where he viewed flooded homes and ongoing cleanup efforts.

He also met with Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick, Madison County leaders and other community officials to discuss immediate and long-term recovery needs.

Those discussions included state and FEMA assistance and continued support for residents affected by the storm.

“Hoosiers have shown tremendous strength in the face of this storm, and the state will continue working alongside local leaders and families as communities recover,” Braun said.

Braun also thanked first responders, local officials and residents who have helped their neighbors during the recovery.

The governor’s office says the visit is part of Braun’s ongoing efforts to assess storm damage and connect communities with resources needed to recover and rebuild.