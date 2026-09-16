Parnell Avenue to temporarily become one-way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Parnell Avenue will temporarily become southbound-only starting Thursday, Sept. 17, due to private development work near East State Boulevard.

Construction crews will be working at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Parnell Avenue to install a concrete center median.

During the work, northbound traffic will not be allowed on Parnell Avenue between East State Boulevard and Nettie Avenue.

Weather permitting, the roadway is expected to return to its normal traffic configuration by the end of the day Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and allow additional time when traveling through the area.