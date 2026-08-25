Gov. Braun Directs Next Phase of Storm Recovery in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun is directing additional storm recovery efforts across Indiana following recent storms, flooding and power outages.

Braun says debris removal is a major need in communities across the state. State crews and contractors are being deployed to help local governments with cleanup.

Residents affected by the storms are encouraged to place storm debris, including downed tree limbs and flood-damaged household items, at the curb for removal.

Hoosiers who need help getting debris to the curb can call 211. The service can also connect residents with resources including food, baby supplies and charging stations.

Local governments should send debris removal requests to their county Emergency Management Agency, which will coordinate with the state’s Emergency Operations Center.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority also has assistance available for households displaced by flooding and storms. Eligible residents may qualify for temporary hotel stays or rental assistance. Residents should first call 211 to report damage.

Braun also announced an extension for eligible Hoosiers to request replacement SNAP benefits for food lost because of storm damage or power outages. The deadline to apply is August 31.

The state is also making $5,000 available through the State Disaster Relief Fund for impacted Hoosiers. Residents seeking assistance should contact 211.

More information about storm recovery resources is available through the Indiana Governor’s Office.