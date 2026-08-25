Latin GRAMMY-Winning Flor de Toloache to Perform Free Concert at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Latin GRAMMY-winning mariachi group is coming to Ball State University this weekend for a free outdoor concert.

Flor de Toloache will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at the Brown Family Amphitheater as part of the 2026 Muncie Three Trails Music Series.

The New York-based, all-female mariachi ensemble blends traditional Mexican music with influences from salsa, bachata, cumbia, Latin jazz, pop, hip-hop and soul.

Cincinnati-based Estrada do Sol will open the concert.

The event is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required. Parking in most Ball State lots is free and open to the public on Saturdays.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Flor de Toloache was founded in 2008 by singers Mireya Ramos and Shae Fiol. The group has performed at events and venues including Coachella, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the Kennedy Center Honors.

The group’s 2017 album, Las Caras Lindas, won the Latin GRAMMY Award for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album.

The Muncie Three Trails Music Series has three concerts remaining this year.

Blue Moon Marquee, with Prairie Creek Sirens, will perform September 5 at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie.

Mike Farris & The Fortunate Few, with Mike Martin & The Beautiful Mess, will close the series September 19 at the Brown Family Amphitheater.

More information about the concert series is available at munciethreetrails.com.