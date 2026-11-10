Governor Mike Braun Says Republicans Must Refocus on Affordability After Election Setbacks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun says Republicans need to take the results of the 2026 election as a wake-up call and continue focusing on affordability as the party looks toward the 2028 election.

During an interview Tuesday morning on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, Braun said voters have been expressing concerns about the cost of living for more than a year, particularly the cost of gas, utilities, housing and property taxes.

Braun acknowledged that Republicans were somewhat tone-deaf to those concerns during the campaign and said the nationalization of the election also played a role in Democratic gains.

“The folks on the bottom end of the scale, who maybe don’t even have a 401(k), have been weighed down by affordability,” Braun said.

He argued that Republicans cannot simply point to past economic conditions or political accomplishments. Voters want to know what elected officials are doing to address their current financial pressures.

Braun highlights childcare and utility relief

Braun pointed to several initiatives he says are aimed at lowering costs for Hoosier families.

He highlighted a $200 million investment from state reserves into childcare vouchers, saying the move has reduced the waiting list by 78% in a short period of time.

Braun said expanding early childhood learning, including access to pre-K and childcare, will be a major priority moving forward.

He also discussed efforts involving Indiana utility companies, saying agreements with utilities, including AEP, are expected to reduce utility prices by 5% and freeze them for three years.

Braun said those changes are still a few months away from taking effect.

The governor also pointed to Indiana’s property tax changes, saying the state is working to expand exemptions for homeowners over the next four years.

He argued that maintaining healthy state reserves and managing government spending have allowed Indiana to pursue those initiatives without putting the state in a difficult financial position.

Gas tax suspension extended into December

Braun also discussed Indiana’s ongoing suspension of its gas taxes, which he said will continue through early December.

With the Indiana General Assembly scheduled to return in January, Braun said lawmakers will need to consider a more comprehensive approach to road funding.

He noted that construction materials, including steel and concrete, have become significantly more expensive since the state’s last major road funding discussion in 2017.

Braun also said improvements in fuel efficiency mean drivers are purchasing less fuel, reducing the revenue generated through traditional gasoline and diesel taxes.

He suggested lawmakers may need to consider a more permanent solution.

Healthcare reform remains a priority

The governor also said healthcare costs remain a major affordability concern.

Braun, who previously served in the U.S. Senate, said he has pushed for healthcare reforms and plans to continue challenging insurance companies and hospitals over costs.

He said healthcare expenses can eventually push families into bankruptcy and argued that Republicans should be willing to work with Democrats on solutions.

Braun said affordability should remain a central focus for both parties if Republicans hope to avoid another difficult election cycle in 2028.

Braun says Republicans need to stay on course

Asked what Republicans must accomplish over the next two years to regain voters’ confidence, Braun said the party needs to continue running government efficiently while addressing the costs facing Hoosier families.

He pointed to Indiana’s public university tuition freeze, childcare investments, utility relief and property tax changes as examples of the work already underway.

Braun said Republicans need to maintain that direction and demonstrate results before voters return to the polls in 2028.

“A lot has been done. We just need to keep on course,” Braun said.