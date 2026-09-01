Habitat for Humanity to build four homes in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne is preparing to begin its first four-home build season in Huntington County.

Habitat GFW will mark the start of the 2026-27 build season with a press conference at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at 1049 Iowa St. in Huntington. Construction on a home at that location will continue immediately after the event.

The one-story Triumph floorplan home will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,131 square feet. Volunteers from Gerdau are expected to help with construction.

Habitat GFW plans to build four homes during the season:

A Triumph home at 1049 Iowa St. in Huntington.

A Charlotte floorplan home at 1582 Jessup St. in Huntington.

A second Charlotte home at 1590 Jessup St. in Huntington.

A Victory floorplan home at 385 W. Logan St. in Markle.

The homes are intended to provide local families with stable and affordable homeownership opportunities.

Among the future homeowners are Zac and Amanda, who are raising two young daughters and currently rent an apartment. Both say they experienced frequent moves while growing up and want to provide their children with a more permanent home.

The project is being supported by local businesses, foundations and community partners, including the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, OLVM Foundation and Bendix.

Other sponsors include Incipio, Duke Energy, CenterPoint Energy, Bippus State Bank, Knot Just Decks, Reese Wholesale, Schroeder’s Automotive Specialists and W.A. Zimmer Company.

Habitat GFW is encouraging residents to get involved by volunteering, donating meals for workers or providing financial support.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne has served Allen, Huntington and Wells counties since 1986. The organization says it has helped more than 471 people in the region obtain or maintain safe, stable and affordable housing through homeownership and repair programs.

More information about volunteering and supporting the Huntington County build season is available at Habitat GFW.