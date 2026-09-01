Governor Braun announces new appointments to state boards and commissions

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun has announced a series of appointments and reappointments to state boards and commissions, including several people from counties in the WOWO listening area.

The appointments, announced Tuesday, include members serving on boards dealing with emergency medical services, rare diseases, chiropractic licensing, education and historic preservation.

WOWO listening area appointments

Allen County

Several Allen County residents were appointed or reappointed to state boards:

Randall Retherford was appointed to the President Benjamin Harrison Trust Project Commission, with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2029.

Dr. Tara Jellison was appointed to the Drug Utilization Review Board, with a term expiring Aug. 31, 2029.

Dr. Sara Brown and Jonathan Whitham were reappointed to the Indiana Emergency Medical Services Commission. Their terms expire Sept. 30, 2030.

Hannah Denney was appointed to the Rare Disease Advisory Council, with a term expiring June 30, 2029.

Elkhart County

David Tompos was reappointed to the Manufactured Home Installer Licensing Board. His term expires Sept. 30, 2030.

Huntington County

Dr. Derek Dyer was reappointed to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners. His term expires Sept. 30, 2030.

Braun also announced appointments involving residents from counties throughout Indiana, including Hamilton, Marion, Lake, Hendricks, St. Joseph and others.

The appointments cover a range of state agencies and commissions, including the Indiana Lottery Commission, Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Indiana Arts Commission and Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board.

To view a list of all appointments, click here.

Terms for the newly appointed and reappointed members vary, with some extending through 2030.