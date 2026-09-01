Purdue Fort Wayne Opens New Surack–Sweetwater Music Industry Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne is marking the opening of its new Surack–Sweetwater Music Industry Center, a 26,000-square-foot facility designed to give students hands-on experience with professional music technology.

The building opened to students for the 2026-27 academic year and is connected to the PFW Music Center by a second-floor skybridge. It includes three recording studios with control rooms, 10 editing suites, an audio lab, rehearsal spaces, a large classroom, offices and a conference room.

One of the center’s biggest features is a custom Neve 88RS recording console with Dolby Atmos capabilities. According to Purdue Fort Wayne, it is one of only two consoles of its kind in the world, with the other located at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The facility will also house Gold Top Music Group, the university’s student-run music organization, where students can gain experience in both the business and creative sides of the industry.

Funding for the project came from a combination of public and private support. Chuck and Lisa Surack provided two $3 million gifts, the Auer Foundation contributed another $3 million, and the Indiana General Assembly provided $15 million.

The center comes as enrollment in Purdue Fort Wayne’s popular music, music industry and music technology programs continues to grow. The university says the facility will also support regional efforts to establish Fort Wayne as a Top 10 Music City by helping develop talent for the area’s music and creative industries.