Hope Through Heat Program Open Now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As temperatures begin to drop, Fort Wayne residents facing the winter without a working heating system now have a lifeline. The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services has launched a new grant initiative called Hope Through Heat, aimed at replacing broken or non-functional furnaces and boilers for qualifying homeowners.

The program is designed to provide safe, reliable heating to households in need — and it’s already accepting applications.

“No family should face a Fort Wayne winter without heat,” said Kelly Lundberg, Director of the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services. “By providing funds to replace non-working systems for those most in need, we’re ensuring our neighbors have safe, warm homes and don’t have to rely on space heaters or fireplaces, which can pose serious fire risks.”

Who Qualifies for Hope Through Heat?

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Own their home , which must have a non-working furnace, boiler, heat pump, or electric heat kit;

Reside within Fort Wayne city limits ; and

Earn no more than 50% of the Area Median Income, which is approximately $45,000 for a family of four.

How to Apply

Interested homeowners can apply online at

🔗 Engage.CityofFortWayne.org/Hope-Through-Heat

Residents without internet access can request a paper application by calling 260-427-8585. For those needing language assistance, Language Services Network is available at 260-426-6764.

All applicants will be asked to complete a pre-screening to determine eligibility before filling out the full application. Required documentation includes proof of income and an inspection of the non-working heating system.

Limited Funding Available

Funding for the Hope Through Heat program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Because the program is grant-based, funds are limited, and applications will be reviewed on a first-completed, first-processed basis. Program acceptance is not guaranteed, even for eligible applicants.

Why It Matters

Cold weather in northeast Indiana can be dangerous, especially for families relying on unsafe heat sources like space heaters, fireplaces, or ovens. City officials hope this program will prevent emergencies and improve safety during the upcoming winter season.

For more updates on community programs and assistance, visit the City of Fort Wayne website or follow the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services on social media.