Faith-Based Colleges Join Forces on New High School Credential

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) — Indiana students now have another way to earn college credit while still in high school — and this time, it comes with a guaranteed transfer to private colleges across the state.

The new Professional Pathway credential, unveiled Tuesday by the Independent Colleges of Indiana and Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner, gives students the opportunity to complete a 30-credit block of college-level coursework — essentially their entire first year of college — before finishing high school.

The credential is fully transferable as a block among six participating private, faith-based institutions:

Anderson University

Bethel University

Grace College

Huntington University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Taylor University

“This is yet another option for students to earn guaranteed currency before ever leaving high school and get a jumpstart on their future,” said Dr. Jenner.

The courses are designed to build foundational skills like communication, civic literacy, and technical expertise — supporting both college and career readiness. Students who complete the pathway will also be closer to earning Indiana’s new Enrollment Honors Plus and Employment Honors Plus diploma seals.

Unlike Advanced Placement (AP) courses or dual credit programs, the Professional Pathway ensures all 30 credits transfer together, offering consistency across schools — especially within Indiana’s growing network of faith-based high schools.

Students who don’t complete all 30 credits can still have individual courses accepted for elective or equivalent credit, and up to 15 AP credits can count toward the total block.

“This pathway with faith-based colleges allows our students to receive an education at the highest level within a biblical worldview,” said Dr. Brian Dougherty, head of Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis.

Education officials say this initiative supports the state’s broader goal of maximizing high school years and giving students flexible, low-cost options to advance their education or career paths — whether through college, the workforce, or the military.