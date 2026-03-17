March 17, 2026
AP

House Speaker Johnson Urges US Allies To Help Secure The Strait Of Hormuz

by AP News0
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

(AP) — The Republican leader insisted the military operation against Iran would be winding down quickly.

But Johnson, who is close to Trump, said at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol that securing the strait remains an issue.

“We ask our allies to step up and acknowledge that reality, and help us out,” Johnson said.

He dismissed concerns being raised that Trump administration officials have failed to appear for public hearings in Congress to explain their war strategy, saying members of Congress have had adequate access to private classified briefings.

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