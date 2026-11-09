IGNITE Program Offers Job Training, Education and a Fresh Start for Ohio Inmates

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOWO). The Wood County Jail held its third graduation ceremony Thursday for the IGNITE program, which provides inmates with education, job training and other resources aimed at helping them build a new life after release.

IGNITE stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. The program is designed to help participants develop practical skills, earn certifications and prepare for employment outside jail.

“It’s a program to encourage all of our inmates here to get a certification in something they can do once they leave jail,” instructor Persilla Zervos told 13 Action News.

Courses and services include skilled-trades training, employment counseling, financial literacy, ServSafe certification, parenting classes, religious services and counseling.

Zervos said teaching the program has been rewarding, with participants and instructors learning from one another.

Maria Culler, who is serving time for an operating-while-intoxicated conviction, said the classes have given her a constructive way to spend her time and a reason to focus on the future.

She said the program has helped her move beyond simply passing the time in jail and inspired her to keep growing.

Sean O’Brien, also serving time for an OVI conviction, said the carpentry training has opened the possibility of a new career after his release.

He said one of his biggest concerns had been finding employment once he left jail. The program has helped him see a path forward.

O’Brien also credited the encouragement of people outside the jail, saying their support makes a difference for inmates working to improve their lives.

IGNITE leaders say research indicates programs like this can reduce repeat offenses, improve employment prospects after release and encourage positive behavioral changes inside jails.

The program’s first graduating class this year had six participants. Thursday’s ceremony recognized 54 graduates.

Zervos said she congratulates participants on completing the program but also leaves them with a blunt message: “Don’t come back!”

The goal, she said, is for graduates to leave jail with new skills, a better direction and a chance to make lasting changes.