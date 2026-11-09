Search Warrant Served At South Lafayette Street Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after serving a search warrant on South Lafayette Street Sunday afternoon.

Detectives and the department’s Emergency Services Team executed the warrant around three o’clock in the 4600 block.

Witnesses reported seeing SWAT officers and K-9 units at the scene.

According to 21 Alive News, one person was reportedly arrested.

Crime scene technicians are collecting evidence as the investigation continues.

Police say more information will be released when available.