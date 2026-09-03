I&M employees donate hygiene products to Fort Wayne veterans nonprofit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Employees of Indiana Michigan Power are helping local veterans through a companywide donation drive benefiting a Fort Wayne nonprofit.

Members of I&M’s Military Veterans Employee Resource Group organized the drive this summer, collecting hundreds of hygiene products and other everyday necessities for Clothes for Joes.

The nonprofit provides clothing, hygiene products and other essentials to veterans in need.

Employees also volunteered to sort, organize and deliver the donations. This is the third year I&M employees have organized the drive.

Clothes for Joes Executive Director Andrew Messmer said the donations are particularly helpful because the organization has limited funds to purchase hygiene products.

The donations included items that can be difficult for the nonprofit to obtain, including shaving supplies and hygiene products for women.

The I&M Foundation is also providing grant funding to help Clothes for Joes as it prepares to move into a larger facility.

The expanded space is expected to allow the nonprofit to serve more veterans throughout Northeast Indiana and Northeast Ohio, providing greater access to resources and support.

People interested in supporting Clothes for Joes can learn more about volunteer opportunities and needed donations through the organization.