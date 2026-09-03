IU Fort Wayne reports record enrollment for 2026-27 academic year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana University Fort Wayne is reporting its highest enrollment ever, with 1,208 students enrolled for the 2026-27 academic year.

The university says enrollment is up 10.7% from last fall. Nearly 300 first-year students are among those starting classes this semester.

IU Fort Wayne Assistant Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Operations David Chappell says the double-digit increase shows growing interest in the university’s health professions programs.

IU Fort Wayne is the only university in Northeast Indiana focused exclusively on health professions. Its programs include dentistry, nursing, medicine, medical imaging, social work, public health, and health and human sciences.

Vice Chancellor and Dean Dr. Deborah Garrison says the enrollment growth is encouraging because most IU Fort Wayne graduates remain in Northeast Indiana.

The university says the increase in students could help address health care workforce shortages across the region as those students enter the workforce.

IU Fort Wayne works with local educational and clinical partners to provide students with hands-on learning opportunities and prepare them for careers in health care, education, research and innovation.