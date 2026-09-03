September 3, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana gas tax suspension extended through Oct. 6

by WOWO News0

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana drivers will get another month of relief from the state’s gasoline taxes.

Governor Mike Braun announced Thursday that the suspension of Indiana’s gasoline usage and excise taxes will continue through Oct. 6.

The suspension applies to all 92 counties and is part of the energy emergency declared in August. Braun says he will reevaluate the suspension in 30 days to determine whether another extension is needed.

The governor’s office says the state will use current reserves to make up for lost gas tax revenue and keep Indiana Department of Transportation projects and maintenance funded through fiscal year 2027.

Braun has also reached an agreement with House and Senate fiscal leaders to prioritize reserve funds during the 2027 budget session to replace revenue lost during the gas tax suspension.

The state’s reserve balance is currently projected to exceed $5 billion.

Braun first suspended the gasoline usage tax in April before expanding the relief in May to include the gasoline excise tax.

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