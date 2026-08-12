Psychiatrist Challenges Traditional Views of God and Emotional Healing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WOWO) — Board-certified psychiatrist and author Dr. Tim Jennings is challenging traditional views of God and their potential impact on emotional and spiritual healing in a recent interview on The Deep End with Taylor Welch.

During the conversation, Jennings discusses how certain religious beliefs and frameworks can contribute to fear, spiritual confusion and barriers to emotional healing.

Jennings draws from Scripture, psychology and brain science as he discusses the relationship between faith, human development and mental health.

He argues that principles including truth, love, freedom and trust are connected to human well-being, and that misunderstandings about God’s character can affect how people view themselves and approach healing.

The discussion also touches on questions surrounding suffering, emotional pain and the perceived disconnect between religious faith and real-world healing.

Jennings is a psychiatrist, speaker and author whose work focuses on integrating biblical faith, psychology and the science of human development. He has spent years speaking and writing about mental health, faith and principles he believes can lead to healthier lives and relationships.

His appearance on The Deep End is part of his broader media and teaching efforts.

The full interview is available on YouTube.

Watch the full interview on YouTube

Jennings’ work can also be found through Come and Reason Ministries.

Come and Reason Ministries on YouTube