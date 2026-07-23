Indiana AG Todd Rokita Announces Charges in Alleged $10.9 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Six people are facing felony charges after Indiana investigators uncovered what prosecutors describe as a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the state’s Medicaid program by billing for services that were allegedly never provided.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the charges Thursday, alleging the defendants fraudulently obtained approximately $10.9 million from Indiana Medicaid through false billing connected to Senior Home Care Agency, a for-profit provider of waiver services.

According to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, the investigation centers on Senior Home Care Agency, which provides Attendant Care, Home and Community Assistance, and Transportation services through Indiana’s Medicaid waiver program. The company was established in Indianapolis in 2023 before changing its enrolled Medicaid service location to Mooresville in 2024.

“It is important to remember that these people are stealing from taxpayers—from you,” Rokita said in a statement. “Committing fraud and stealing from taxpayers is bad enough, but it is especially egregious when it’s committed against our most vulnerable citizens. Our office is committed to holding these bad actors accountable, and we’re not going to tolerate it in Indiana.”

Authorities allege the organization submitted claims for services that were never delivered, resulting in one of the state’s largest recent Medicaid fraud prosecutions.

The defendants and charges include:

Alexander D. Byrnes, 39 , who is charged with 14 counts of Level 4 felony fraud, 35 counts of Level 5 felony fraud, and one count of Level 6 felony fraud. Investigators allege the fraud resulted in approximately $10.9 million in Medicaid losses.

, who is charged with 14 counts of Level 4 felony fraud, 35 counts of Level 5 felony fraud, and one count of Level 6 felony fraud. Investigators allege the fraud resulted in approximately in Medicaid losses. Faith A. Casas, 26 , who is charged with aiding, inducing or causing an offense, along with 14 counts of Level 4 felony fraud, 35 counts of Level 5 felony fraud, and one count of Level 6 felony fraud. Prosecutors also allege losses totaling about $10.9 million .

, who is charged with aiding, inducing or causing an offense, along with 14 counts of Level 4 felony fraud, 35 counts of Level 5 felony fraud, and one count of Level 6 felony fraud. Prosecutors also allege losses totaling . Nichole A. Hoyt, 41 , who faces 10 counts of Level 6 felony fraud involving an alleged Medicaid loss of approximately $223,871.51 .

, who faces 10 counts of Level 6 felony fraud involving an alleged Medicaid loss of . Cortez L. Crook, 35 , who is charged with three counts of Level 6 felony fraud tied to an alleged loss of about $75,540.46 .

, who is charged with three counts of Level 6 felony fraud tied to an alleged loss of . LaShawn N. Wright, 40 , who also faces three counts of Level 6 felony fraud involving approximately $75,540.46 in alleged losses.

, who also faces three counts of Level 6 felony fraud involving in alleged losses. Jessica K. Schoof, 45, who is charged with 10 counts of Level 6 felony fraud involving an alleged Medicaid loss of approximately $223,871.51.

Court proceedings will determine whether prosecutors can prove the allegations. All six defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The Attorney General’s Office said the case was investigated by the Indiana Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, which is responsible for investigating healthcare providers accused of intentionally defrauding Indiana’s Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices.

In addition to financial crimes, the unit investigates allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation involving Medicaid recipients in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other long-term care settings. The unit is staffed by investigators, auditors, attorneys and support personnel who work alongside federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Since Rokita took office in January 2021, the Attorney General’s Office says the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has recovered more than $100 million in taxpayer funds through nearly 100 civil and criminal fraud cases involving Medicaid providers.

The Indiana Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding through a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, with the remaining 25 percent provided by the State of Indiana.