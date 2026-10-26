Indiana BMV extends hours ahead of Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will extend hours at all branches November 2 and 3 to help Hoosiers obtain identification and complete other transactions ahead of the general election.

Branches will be open Monday, November 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, November 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The BMV will prioritize new, amended, renewed and replacement identification cards, learner’s permits, driver’s licenses and commercial driver’s licenses. Customers must bring all required documentation to complete their transactions.

The BMV offers free state-issued identification cards for voting to eligible Hoosiers who do not have a driver’s license. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, provide the required documentation and be at least 18 years old on or before the next general or municipal election.

Required documents include proof of identity (birth certificate or U.S. passport), Social Security number (Social Security card, pay card, W-2), lawful status (birth certificate or U.S. passport) and two documents proving Indiana residency (utility bill, bank statement). Proof of a legal name change is also required if the applicant’s current name differs from their identity documents.

The BMV says driver’s licenses or ID cards that expired after the November 5, 2024, general election may still be used as identification for voting. Paper interim credentials issued after a branch or online transaction are also acceptable.

Regular branch hours will resume Wednesday, November 4. Hoosiers can find branch locations, required documents and additional election information at IN.gov/BMV.