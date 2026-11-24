COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio lawmakers are taking another run at ending a tax break for data centers after the incentive cost the state more than $1.5 billion last year — far exceeding the original estimates used when the program was created.

Senate Bill 374 would stop state officials from approving new sales tax exemptions for data centers beginning in October 2027. The bipartisan proposal would leave existing agreements in place, protecting companies already receiving the tax break.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Senator Louis Blessing of Colerain Township and Democratic Senator Kent Smith of Euclid. It received its first Senate hearing in mid-November, leaving lawmakers only a few weeks to move it forward before the end of the legislative session.

The debate centers on the growing gap between what the tax incentive was expected to cost and what Ohio is now giving up in revenue.

When the proposal was originally drafted, estimates put the annual cost of the exemption at roughly 130 million to 135.8 million dollars. But the state tax break cost Ohio more than 1.5 billion dollars in 2025, following a cost of nearly 555 million dollars in 2024.

Under current Ohio law, qualifying data centers can receive a 75% to 100% exemption from state and local sales taxes on equipment and construction materials. To qualify, a company generally must invest at least 100 million dollars and maintain an annual payroll of at least 1.5 million dollars. The exemption can last up to 15 years.

Blessing and Smith argue the incentive has grown far beyond what lawmakers originally anticipated and is costing the state substantial revenue without enough justification.

Blessing has suggested ending the program could help restore money for public education, reducing pressure on school districts to rely on local property-tax levies or make cuts.

Not every lawmaker is convinced eliminating the incentive is the right trade-off.

Republican Senator George Lang of West Chester acknowledged concerns about the fairness of the tax break but questioned whether Ohio needs the additional revenue badly enough to give up the economic activity data centers bring. He pointed to upfront fees paid by a data center in Butler County and questioned how the state would use the money recovered by ending the exemption.

Lang also raised the possibility of a broader deal: eliminating the tax break in exchange for ending local moratoriums on data center development.

Blessing suggested Ohio could consider a statewide siting process similar to the Ohio Power Siting Board, potentially shifting some decisions away from local governments. But local opposition to data center projects remains a political obstacle, particularly following the November election.

This is not the first attempt to scale back the incentives. Lawmakers previously tried to eliminate the exemption through the state budget, but Governor Mike DeWine vetoed that provision, citing concerns about Ohio’s competitiveness. Another proposal, House Bill 646, would have cut the tax break in half, but it stalled before the summer recess.

Senate Bill 374 now gives lawmakers another opportunity to reconsider the program, but the limited time remaining in the session could make action difficult.