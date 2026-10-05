Indiana Lawmaker Calls on Governor Braun to Halt State Executions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — State Rep. Bob Morris is calling on Indiana Gov. Mike Braun to pause all executions in the state, arguing Indiana should reconsider the use of the death penalty altogether.

Morris, a Republican, joined Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News after sending a letter to Braun alongside Rep. Chris Judy asking the governor to halt executions while lawmakers consider whether Indiana should continue using capital punishment.

Morris said a recent botched execution in Tennessee reinforced his concerns about lethal injection and the death penalty.

“What happened in Tennessee last week is just horrible,” Morris said.

Morris argued that Indiana can safely house death-row inmates for life rather than execute them.

Morris questions lethal injection

Indiana law currently calls for executions to be carried out by lethal injection. Morris said the state faces challenges obtaining the drugs used in the process.

Morris specifically discussed pentobarbital and claimed Indiana has to obtain the drug through what he described as an “underground market.”

He also questioned the reliability of lethal injection following the Tennessee execution attempt he referenced.

Morris said the issue goes beyond the method used to carry out an execution.

“Let’s just put these prisoners in prison for life and hope to God that we don’t have another botched execution,” Morris said.

Questions about the death penalty

Morris also argued that capital punishment has not deterred violent crime in Indiana.

“Murders are still happening today, Kayla, and it’s not decreasing the number of murders that are happening in the state of Indiana,” Morris said.

He said lawmakers should examine why some people convicted of murder receive death sentences while others do not.

Morris said his position is also influenced by his opposition to taking a human life, describing himself as a pro-life legislator.

“When you end a life, how can you be pro-life?” Morris said.

Morris calls for legislative debate

Morris said Braun has the authority to pause executions, potentially for the remainder of his term, while the General Assembly considers the issue.

He said the governor has acknowledged receiving the letter and is reviewing it.

Morris said he is prepared to introduce legislation next year that would abolish Indiana’s death penalty.

“100%,” Morris said when asked whether he would introduce such legislation.

Morris also discussed legislation he introduced previously that would have required members of the General Assembly to serve on execution teams.

He said the proposal was based on the idea that lawmakers who support executions should be willing to participate in carrying them out.

Concerns for execution teams

Morris said he is also concerned about the impact executions can have on the state employees tasked with carrying them out.

He said execution teams prepare and rehearse for the procedure and questioned whether state employees should be required to participate in taking a prisoner’s life.

Morris said he has visited Indiana’s prison in Michigan City and walked through death row.

He argued inmates sentenced to death should instead remain incarcerated for life.

Governor’s response

Morris said Braun has not rejected the request outright but has acknowledged receiving the letter and said he is reviewing it.

Morris said he plans to continue pushing the governor to halt executions in Indiana.

“I will continue to pray that our governor halts executions here in Indiana,” Morris said.