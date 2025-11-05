FBI Confirms Motive in Grand Blanc Church Attack

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WOWO)— The FBI has confirmed that the September 28 shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc was a targeted act motivated by anti-Mormon beliefs.

The shooter, Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of Burton, drove a truck into the church, opened fire on congregants, and set part of the building on fire. Four people were killed and nine were injured. Police responded quickly and fatally shot Sanford, ending the attack.

Body camera footage shows officers approaching Sanford while he fired at the church, issuing repeated commands for him to drop his weapon before firing multiple times. The encounter lasted under four minutes. The officers involved are on administrative leave pending standard investigation procedures.

Authorities say Sanford held personal grievances against members of the LDS church. His family is cooperating with the FBI as the investigation continues.

A fundraiser organized by members of the church has raised nearly $400,000 to support Sanford’s surviving family, noting the financial and emotional challenges they face.

The FBI has set up a webpage with resources for those affected: fbi.gov/GrandBlancChurchShooting.

Key Points: