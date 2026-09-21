Assisted living facility condemned after Fort Wayne fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — An assisted living facility in Fort Wayne was condemned after a fire Sunday evening that led to the evacuation of 28 adults.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to Memorial Park Estates at 2024 Maumee Avenue after the fire alarm sounded at 5:19 p.m.

Crews found light smoke coming from the second floor of the 3-story building. The fire was located in apartment 205.

The building’s sprinkler system kept the fire under control, but the facility sustained heavy water damage.

Firefighters provided medical care to one person who was taken to a hospital. Information about that person’s condition was not immediately available.

The Allen County Building Department condemned the building because of the conditions following the fire.

All 28 adults were evacuated, and the American Red Cross is helping residents find temporary housing.

FWFD was assisted at the scene by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, NIPSCO, AEP, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, the Allen County Building Department, Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Communications.