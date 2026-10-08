Indiana overdose death rate falls 40% since 2020, study finds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana’s drug overdose death rate fell 40.3% between 2020 and 2025, according to a new analysis of federal data.

The analysis by AddictionResource.net found Indiana’s overdose death rate dropped from 34.2 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2020 to 20.4 in 2025. The 2025 rate was 50.5% below Indiana’s peak of 41.3 deaths per 100,000 in 2021.

Indiana ranked 13th among the 50 states for the size of its decline from 2020 to 2025. Nationally, the overdose death rate fell 26.7% during the same period.

The analysis found 1,424 Indiana residents died of a drug overdose in 2025, compared with 2,321 in 2020.

Deaths involving synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, accounted for the largest decline among drug groups in Indiana. Those deaths fell by 876, or 54.8%, between 2020 and 2025.

Among the 20 Indiana counties included in the analysis, overdose death rates fell in 19 and increased in one.

Hendricks County had the largest decline in Indiana, with its rate falling 65.1%, from 29.6 to 10.3 deaths per 100,000. That was the 11th-largest decline among the 550 U.S. counties included in the analysis.

Allen County’s overdose death rate fell 47.1%, from 30.0 deaths per 100,000 in 2020 to 15.9 in 2025. That was the fifth-largest decline among the Indiana counties included in the analysis.

The study analyzed CDC records covering 630,847 drug overdose deaths among U.S. residents from 2019 through 2025. The 2025 figures are provisional, and the data were captured Sept. 28, 2026.

The analysis used data from the CDC and U.S. Census Bureau and was conducted by AddictionResource.net.