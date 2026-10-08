Everwise employees to volunteer at 44 nonprofits during Day of Giving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 650 Everwise Credit Union employees will spend Monday volunteering at 44 nonprofits across Indiana and southwest Michigan as part of the credit union’s annual Day of Giving.

Everwise says employees will take part in projects including painting, landscaping, cleaning, organizing donations and other work at nonprofit organizations. The credit union’s more than 50 branches, corporate and auxiliary offices will be closed Monday so employees can participate.

This will be Everwise’s seventh companywide day of service since 2018.

Several organizations in Northeast Indiana and northern Indiana are among those participating.

In Huntington, employees will volunteer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Life Ministries, where projects include deep cleaning and preparing and serving meals.

Other participating locations include:

Mosaic in Northern Indiana’s Division Street House in Goshen

Wellfield Botanical Gardens in Elkhart

Boys and Girls’ Clubs of Elkhart County in Goshen

All 4 Animals Rescue in Mishawaka

Hannah’s House of Michiana in Mishawaka

Oaklawn’s Children’s Campus in Mishawaka

Hello Gorgeous in Mishawaka

Operation Quiet Comfort in Plymouth

Plymouth Parks Department

The Outlet Youth Center Fulton in Rochester

Walkerton-Lincoln Public Library

Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Silver Lake

Volunteer projects vary by location and include outdoor cleanup, organizing, painting, preparing care packages, cleaning and other maintenance work.

Everwise President and CEO Jason M. Osterhage said the event reflects the credit union’s focus on serving the communities where its employees and members live.