Indiana ranks among America’s most potty-mouthed states in new analysis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Hoosiers apparently aren’t afraid to use a few choice words online.

A new analysis from Playfame ranks Indiana among the most profanity-heavy states in the country based on language used in Reddit posts.

Researchers analyzed subreddit activity from across the country, looking at the number of comments containing swear words and the frequency of profanity per 100 comments.

Iowa earned the highest overall score in the analysis, with more than 202,000 comments containing swear words and an average of more than 12 profanities per 100 comments. South Dakota and Ohio were also near the top, with Indiana, Louisiana and Missouri among the states recording some of the highest rates of profanity.

Tennessee recorded profanity in more than 10 out of every 100 comments analyzed.

At the other end of the ranking, Arizona was named the least profanity-heavy state, followed by Washington.

The findings suggest Midwestern Reddit users were particularly likely to use colorful language, with several states from the region appearing near the top of the ranking.

The analysis reflects language used in state-related Reddit communities and does not necessarily represent the speaking habits of each state’s overall population.