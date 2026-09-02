Indiana Reports Second-Largest Drop in Veteran Homelessness Nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana saw the second-largest percentage decrease in veteran homelessness in the country in 2025, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Governor Mike Braun says Indiana recorded an 18.7% decline in veteran homelessness last year.

The governor’s office says the state has doubled resources for nonprofits supporting Hoosier veterans since Braun took office, with a focus on housing solutions and preventive assistance.

Programs funded through the Grants for Veterans’ Services program help nonprofits provide short-term and transitional housing and work toward permanent housing for veterans and their families.

Organizations including ECHO Housing and Liberty Place are among those providing housing support.

Indiana also provides direct assistance through the Military Family Relief Fund. The program helps veterans with housing and utility expenses and can help prevent evictions, utility shutoffs and other unstable living situations.

The Military Family Relief Fund is funded through revenue from Indiana’s military and veteran license plates.

Braun says the decline in veteran homelessness shows the impact of targeted housing and assistance programs across the state.