Free Events Coming to Fort Wayne’s Riverfront in September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Riverfront Fort Wayne is offering several free events and activities throughout September at Promenade Park and Headwaters Park.

The month begins with a free outdoor movie night featuring “Jumanji” on Friday, September 4. The movie will begin at sunset on the Auer Lawn at Promenade Park, located at 202 West Superior Street. Guests can bring blankets or lawn chairs.

On Sunday, September 13, Fort Wayne residents can take part in “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown” from noon to 5 p.m.

Promenade Park will be one of up to 23 downtown and nearby attractions participating in the event. Activities at the park will include sidewalk chalk, the Parkview Tree Canopy Trail, cornhole, ping pong, foosball and other activities.

The Doermer Kids Canal, PNC Accessible Playground and urban swings overlooking the St. Marys River will also be available.

Riverfront Fort Wayne will also host a free Ecstatic Dance event on Friday, September 18 at 6:30 p.m. on the Auer Lawn.

Participants can move at their own pace and no dance experience is required. No registration is necessary.

Other September activities include free Zumba in the Park on Mondays, September 14, 21 and 28, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

A Riverfront Social Run Club meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Promenade Park and welcomes runners and walkers of all experience levels.

On September 13, free fitness classes will also be offered at the Park Foundation Pavilion. Barre will run from 9:15 to 10 a.m., yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Pilates from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Riverfront Fort Wayne’s fall movie series will continue with “Jungle Cruise” on September 26 and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on October 16.