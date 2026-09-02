Free AI Bootcamp Returning to Fort Wayne for High School Students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne high school students will have a chance to learn about artificial intelligence through a free three-Saturday bootcamp this fall.

The AI in Fort Wayne Community is partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation for the 2026 Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp.

The program will be held at Indiana Tech, 1600 E. Washington Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 31, November 7 and November 14.

The bootcamp is open to students in grades 9 through 12, and no coding, computer science or previous technical experience is required.

Students will learn how artificial intelligence and large language models work, how to communicate with AI tools, how AI is being used in different industries and how to use the technology responsibly.

Participants will also work with local professionals and mentors to develop their own projects. The program will end with a showcase where students can present their work.

The bootcamp is free, with meals, transportation assistance and technology provided at no cost.

Applications are open through September 30. Students, parents, educators and others interested in the program can learn more at mc-fw.com.

The AI in Fort Wayne Community is one of more than 35 organizations across the country selected to host a Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp this year.