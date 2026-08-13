Indiana State Fairgrounds Welcomes New Baseball Training Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A new nonprofit baseball training and player development center is opening at the Indiana State Fairgrounds as part of an effort to expand year-round opportunities for young athletes.

The Farm Indianapolis is located on the second floor of the 4-H Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. The facility offers indoor batting cages, pitching areas, professional instruction and year-round programming for baseball players.

The organization focuses on both athletic development and character building, with programs designed to help players improve their skills while developing leadership and life skills.

The Indiana State Fair says the facility is part of its continued effort to provide year-round youth development opportunities at the Fairgrounds. The project also ties into this year’s State Fair baseball theme, “Always a Hit.”

The Farm Indianapolis is a nonprofit organization designed to serve athletes of different ages and skill levels.

Indiana State Fair Commission Director of Community and Media Engagement LeRoy Lewis III, The Farm Indianapolis representative Patrick Burke and Indianapolis Indians legend Razor Shines are scheduled to discuss the new facility Thursday.

The 2026 Indiana State Fair runs through Aug. 23, with the Fairgrounds closed Monday.

Learn more about the Indiana State Fair and Fairgrounds