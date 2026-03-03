Senator Todd Young Participates in Fort Wayne Tax Reform Discussion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — U.S. Senator Todd Young participated Friday in a tax reform roundtable in Fort Wayne, joining representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., and northeast Indiana business leaders to discuss business tax provisions included in what supporters call the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The event was held at First Gear Engineering & Technology and focused on provisions aimed at business investment, research and development, and long-term tax certainty for employers.

Young, a Republican from Indiana, said the legislation contains policies designed to support small businesses and workers across the state.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill includes numerous pro-growth policies that will help Hoosier small businesses and workers, including my legislation to restore full expensing for domestic R&D,” Young said during the roundtable. “I am grateful to First Gear in Fort Wayne for hosting this important conversation.”

The law, also referred to by supporters as the Working Families Tax Cut, includes provisions intended to make certain elements of the 2017 federal tax changes permanent and restore full expensing for domestic research and development costs. Young has publicly supported those provisions, arguing they provide predictability for employers making long-term investment decisions.

Business leaders in attendance emphasized the importance of tax stability for economic planning and workforce growth.

“Small and mid sized businesses are the backbone of our local economy, creating jobs, driving innovation, and supporting our communities,” said John Urbahns, President and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. “Making the 2017 tax cuts permanent has given these employers the long term certainty they need to plan ahead, reinvest in their operations, and stay competitive. When businesses can count on a stable tax environment, they’re far more confident about hiring, expanding, and taking the kinds of risks that fuel economic growth.”

The roundtable format allowed local employers to share feedback and discuss how federal tax policy affects operations in northeast Indiana. According to organizers, the discussion centered on how tax provisions can influence business expansion, capital investment, and workforce development.

Young’s office said additional information about the legislation is available online.