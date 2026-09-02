September 2, 2026
Indiana News

INDOT Engineering Scholarship Application Window Now Open

by WOWO News0
Two people reviewing architectural blueprints on a desk with a laptop in a workspace

INDIANA (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting applications for its Engineering Scholarship Program.

The program is available to eligible undergraduate and graduate students attending accredited civil engineering programs in Indiana that are certified by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology.

Students can receive $3,125 per semester or $2,083 per trimester for up to five years of civil engineering education. The money can be used for educational expenses, fees and books.

Scholarship recipients also have opportunities for full-time, paid employment with INDOT during summer breaks and after graduation.

Applications for the 2027-28 school year must be emailed or postmarked by Dec. 31, 2026.

More information about eligibility and how to apply is available at indotscholarship.in.gov.

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