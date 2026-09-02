Fort Wayne Fire Department Announces Five Promotions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department has announced five promotions within the department.

Mayor Sharon Tucker and Fire Chief Eric Lahey announced the promotions Wednesday.

Bryan Fairchild has been promoted to battalion chief.

Kevin Bertram has been promoted to captain, while Josh Hammer was promoted to captain and will serve as systems administrator.

Jason Green has been promoted to captain/instructor, and Andrew Knox has been promoted to lieutenant.

Mayor Tucker says Fort Wayne is in good hands with the leadership of the fire department and praised those promoted for their commitment to serving city residents.