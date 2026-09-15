Parkinson’s Disease Is Becoming More Common. Here’s What Experts Want You to Know

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Parkinson’s disease is becoming increasingly common around the world, and doctors and researchers say understanding the condition can help patients, families and caregivers prepare for what comes with a diagnosis.

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement, the nervous system and the brain. There is currently no cure, although medications, therapies and other treatments can help manage symptoms.

Research has projected that the number of people living with Parkinson’s could rise sharply in the coming decades. One recent projection cited in the original Fox News report estimates that as many as 25.2 million people could be living with the disease worldwide by 2050.

The condition can affect much more than movement. Patients may experience tremors, stiffness, balance problems and other changes that can gradually interfere with everyday activities and independence.

For families, that progression can be difficult to anticipate.

A physician and scientist who has spent more than two decades specializing in Parkinson’s outlined five areas that can help people better understand the disease and potentially improve quality of life.

Regular exercise matters.

Physical activity is considered an important part of managing Parkinson’s and maintaining overall brain and physical health.

The expert recommends at least 2½ hours of consistent exercise each week for people living with the disease, noting that regular activity can help slow the progression of symptoms and support physical and emotional well-being.

The type of exercise can vary. Activities such as walking, dancing, boxing and other forms of movement can provide opportunities to stay active.

The broader message is that exercise does not have to involve a specific program. Finding an activity that is enjoyable and sustainable may make it easier to maintain a regular routine.

Take care of your heart and brain.

Heart health and brain health are closely connected.

A healthy diet, adequate sleep and avoiding tobacco are among the habits that can support cardiovascular health. Maintaining healthy blood vessels is also important because the brain depends on a steady supply of blood and oxygen.

Those habits are beneficial whether someone has Parkinson’s or not.

Stay socially and mentally engaged.

Parkinson’s can make some everyday activities more difficult, but experts encourage patients to remain involved in activities that provide mental stimulation and social interaction.

That can include hobbies, artistic pursuits, classes, exercise groups, volunteer work or spending time with friends and family.

Social engagement can help combat isolation while providing opportunities for people to remain mentally and physically active.

For some patients, a Parkinson’s diagnosis has also become an opportunity to explore interests they may not have previously pursued.

Decide who you want to tell about a diagnosis.

Sharing a Parkinson’s diagnosis is a deeply personal decision.

Some people choose not to disclose their condition because they worry about workplace discrimination, stigma or losing a sense of independence. Others find that talking openly about the diagnosis allows family members and friends to provide support.

The expert said patients who share their diagnosis can sometimes discover that their support network becomes an important part of managing the disease.

That support could include something as simple as a friend joining a patient for regular walks or accompanying them to activities and appointments.

Organizations such as the Michael J. Fox Foundation also provide resources for people living with Parkinson’s and their families.

There is reason for optimism about future treatments.

Although Parkinson’s remains incurable, researchers are pursuing treatments designed to do more than simply manage symptoms.

Scientists are investigating approaches involving gene therapy, molecular neuroscience, brain imaging and biomarkers in an effort to better understand the underlying biology of the disease.

One investigational gene therapy mentioned by the physician is designed with the goal of slowing or stopping disease progression and preserving motor function. That treatment remains under investigation and is not an established cure.

Other researchers are pursuing new approaches that could eventually change how Parkinson’s is diagnosed and treated.

The growing research effort is significant because current treatments primarily focus on controlling symptoms rather than stopping the underlying disease process.

For patients and families facing Parkinson’s, the outlook can still be daunting. The disease can alter mobility, independence and everyday routines, while caregivers may face their own emotional and practical challenges.

But experts say knowledge can help patients make informed decisions, establish healthy routines and build a support system.

The message is not that exercise, diet or social activity can cure Parkinson’s. They cannot.

Instead, these steps may help patients maintain function and quality of life while researchers continue searching for treatments that can address the disease itself.

For a condition that can leave patients uncertain about what the future will bring, researchers say continued scientific progress offers a reason for hope.