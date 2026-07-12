Junior Achievement Invites Families To JA Legacy Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana is inviting families to discover its newest community space, JA Legacy Park.

The month-long “Summer Fun Starts Here” series features interactive activities, family challenges, and prize giveaways.

It all began on Saturday and will continue over the next month.

According to 21 Alive News, organizers say the park celebrates local legacies while inspiring future entrepreneurs and leaders.

More information is available through Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.