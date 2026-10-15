LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce unveils new brand identity

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO) — The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce has introduced a new brand identity intended to reflect its role in connecting local businesses, organizations and residents.

The updated design features three interlocking elements representing business, community and opportunity. The Chamber says the design also reflects the county’s past, present and future.

The rebrand includes a new tagline: “Built on legacy. Building what’s next.”

Sara Patrick, president and CEO of the Chamber, said the updated identity is intended to represent both the organization’s history and its focus on future opportunities.

The Chamber, founded in 1956, says the new design reflects its work bringing businesses, nonprofit organizations, community leaders and residents together to encourage collaboration and economic development.

The updated branding will be used across the organization’s digital platforms, print materials, signage, events and other communications.

The Chamber’s mission is to foster community connections while supporting business success throughout LaGrange County.