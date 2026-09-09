September 9, 2026
Local News

Man arrested after armed barricade situation on Robinwood Drive

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— A Fort Wayne man has been arrested after police responded to a reported battery that led to an armed barricade situation Wednesday on the city’s southeast side.

Fort Wayne Police officers were called to the 3900 block of Robinwood Drive after receiving a report of a battery. Officers found an adult woman with visible injuries who told them the battery occurred inside the home.

The woman told police the suspect, 37-year-old Adonis Robinson of Fort Wayne, was still inside the home and armed with a gun.

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority took the woman to a hospital for treatment.

Officers attempted to persuade Robinson to leave the home through telephone calls and a loudspeaker. When there was no response from inside, police called in the Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team and Air Support Unit to assist with the response.

Crisis Response Team officers eventually established communication with people inside the home. Robinson and another adult man then exited the residence and were detained by the Emergency Services Team.

Robinson was arrested on preliminary charges of Level 6 felony strangulation, Level 6 felony criminal confinement and Class A misdemeanor domestic battery. He also had an arrest warrant for failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The other man was not charged and was released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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